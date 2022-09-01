Police: Two arrested in connection to Clinton homicide

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide in Clinton, according to Clinton police.

Lewis Vaughn, 44, was arrested on the charge of Murder First Degree- Premeditation, Class A felony. Jessica Vaughn, 35, was also arrested on the charges of Abuse of Corpse; Hide or Bury to hide crime, Class D felony, officials said. Police say they made the arrests following an 18-month investigation.

The following agencies helped in the investigation: Clinton County Communication, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Iowa Division of Intelligence, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa Law Enforcement Intelligence Network, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Beaumont Texas Police Department, Orange Texas Police Department, Jefferson County Texas Sherriff’s Office, New Iberia Louisiana Police Department, Iberia Parish Louisiana Police Department, Clinton County Landfill, Rittmer Inc, Clinton County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

