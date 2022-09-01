Scott County Recorder to host extended hours for first time passport services Sept. 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Recorder office is extending its work day hours on Sept. 15.

Scott County Recorder Rita Vargas said the office will be open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for passport acceptance services for citizens needing first-time U.S. passports.

For more information about the cost and how to apply for a passport book and/or a passport card visit the state travel website, or call the National Passport Information Center toll-free at 1-877-487-2778 or the Scott County Recorder’s Office at 563-326-8623.

