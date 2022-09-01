September 1 marks the start of meteorological fall

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Meteorologists and climatologists look at seasons a little bit differently than the astronomical start to the seasons. It helps keep track of climate data, since the astronomical dates very year-to-year.

The meteorological seasons are split up into three month increments. Meteorological winter are the months of December, January and February. Spring is March, April and May. Summer is June, July and August.

September 1 is the first day of meteorological fall and the next few months have a wide variety of weather. Astronomical fall (Autumnal Equinox) is September 22 at 8:03 p.m.

The average high on September 1 is 82° and the average low is 60°.

The graphic below shows how quickly those temperatures drop during the season.

Meteorological fall runs from Sep. 1 through Nov. 30
The three months of meteorological fall typically see almost 8.50″ inches of rain, and yes, even a little bit of snow.

The latest three month outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a probability for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.

