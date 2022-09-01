UnityPoint Health: Robotic system helps make orthopedic surgery more precise

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Robert Cagle is the Medical Director of Orthopedic Robotic Assisted Surgery at UnityPoint Health and performs knee and hip surgery using a robotic-assisted surgery system known as Mako. He says using CT scans ahead of time, the device allows doctors to plan ahead and be more precise with their procedure.

It’s used in partial and total joint replacement procedures and has several benefits to patients, including faster recovery times. In some cases, patients may quality for same-day surgery so they’re able to have their procedure and return to the comfort of their home the same day.

