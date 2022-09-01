Warm start to September

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures are off to a warmer start today signaling our slow warm up is in progress. We will have another day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, but it will start to feel a little more humid this afternoon. The peak of the heat and humidity will hit on Friday with highs near 90º and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A few showers can’t be ruled out on Friday night or early Saturday morning, but overall our weak cool front won’t bring much rain. We are looking dry for the rest of the holiday weekend with temps and humidity slightly lower by Labor Day.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 87º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 88º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.