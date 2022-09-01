Warm Weather Heading Into September

Quiet conditions through the end of the week
More sunshine and warmth for the region as we head toward the Labor Day weekend.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- An expansive area of high pressure continues to blanket the plains and the upper Midwest, with very little change expected in the next 24 hours. Look for mostly clear skies tonight, followed by more warm sunshine heading into Thursday. A few clouds could be passing through by afternoon. Temperatures should range from the lower 80′s in our northern counties, to near the 90 degree mark in the southern portions of the TV6 viewing area. Friday will be another very warm one, with a gradual increase in cloud cover by evening. We could see a few storms passing through Friday night into early Saturday, otherwise expect a warm, dry period through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 62°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, then scattered clouds by afternoon. Warmer. High: 88°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 89°.

