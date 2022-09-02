Bettendorf baker earns ribbons at the 2022 Iowa State Fair pie competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Pie baking’s upper crust submitted their best creations for critique in the Machine Shed Pies competition at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. And a local baker from Bettendorf came away as the proud recipient of two red ribbons for her excellent fruit-filled pies.

Nicole Moritz joins the show to talk about her experience, the award-winning pies, along with her passion and expertise for baking.

She placed in the Iowa State Fair competition for her delicious entries in the Apple Crumb, Blueberry, and Red Raspberry categories.

