ComedySportz Quad Cities to hold auditions

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -ComedySportz Quad Cities, the improvisational comedy group, is making a comeback in November and have announced upcoming auditions for their roster.

Bob Kelly and Monta Ponsetto share details about auditions to be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Avenue, Moline. Anyone wishing to audition should plan to attend only one of three opportunities:

  • Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at 6 p.m.
  • • Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 6 p.m.
  • • Sunday, September 11th at 2 p.m.

Each audition will last approximately 2½ hours, and anyone attending must be at least 17 years old. No improv or stage experience is necessary. Improv games are part of the process and attendees are asked to wear clothing they would normally wear to do active things like climb a tree.

The troupe is seeking a diverse group of performers from a variety of backgrounds who are upbeat, inclusive, and have a willingness to learn improvisation.

For more details, please check out our Facebook page or visit our website at https://www.comedysportzqc.com/

ComedySportz® is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show using audience suggestions in a highly-competitive match between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for laughs and loyal fans decide the winner. ComedySportz® returns to the Quad Cities at The Spotlight Studio in November.

