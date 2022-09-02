‘Encore for Murder’: a Max Collins radio show

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Friends of the Muscatine Art Center have announced that there will be a fundraising production of “Encore for Murder: The New Adventures of Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer,” created by Max Allan Collins, on Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Muscatine High School Theater, 2705 Cedar Street, Muscatine.

Max Allan Collins discusses the one-night-only production and other projects. “Encore for Murder” is presented in a radio show format and is the first production of the show in Iowa.

Gary Sandy, the actor best known for his portrayal of Andy on television’s WKRP in Cincinnati, will be playing the lead role of Mike Hammer.

Pricing is $15 for general admission and $50 for premium seating & after-party at the Merrill. Tickets are available here: https://macfriends.booktix.com/

