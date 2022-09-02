‘Encore for Murder’: a Max Collins radio show

The Sept. 17 production is a fundraiser for Muscatine Art Center
Encore for Murder production slated for Sept. 17 at Muscatine High School
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Friends of the Muscatine Art Center have announced that there will be a fundraising production of “Encore for Murder: The New Adventures of Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer,” created by Max Allan Collins, on Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Muscatine High School Theater, 2705 Cedar Street, Muscatine.

Max Allan Collins discusses the one-night-only production and other projects. “Encore for Murder” is presented in a radio show format and is the first production of the show in Iowa.

Gary Sandy, the actor best known for his portrayal of Andy on television’s WKRP in Cincinnati, will be playing the lead role of Mike Hammer.

Pricing is $15 for general admission and $50 for premium seating & after-party at the Merrill. Tickets are available here: https://macfriends.booktix.com/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West after a car hit...
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car...
Police: 18-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport

Latest News

Ritzi Reruns, Davenport, IA
Get high-quality, designer goods at reasonable prices: Ritzi Reruns
Award-winning pies at the Iowa State Fair baked by Nicole Moritz from Bettendorf
Bettendorf baker earns ribbons at the 2022 Iowa State Fair pie competition
Quad City Tennis Club, Moline, IL
Quad City Tennis Club wins USTA Outstanding Facility Award
ServeHAITI fundraiser is Sept. 9 at RME in Davenport, IA
ServeHAITI annual fundraiser set for Sept. 9 at RME