Exciting Grand Prix to race through downtown Rock Island this weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The streets in downtown Rock Island will be packed with kart racers as the traditional Labor Day weekend event gets underway over Sept. 3-4. .

Roger Ruthhart, President, Rock Island Grand Prix, provides an overview of the what to expect during this year’s largest karting street race in North America. The Full Event Guide for the 2022 Grand Prix is here.

This is the 27th year that Rock Island Grand Prix will race through downtown.

The event takes over several blocks in The District, with street closures starting Friday night at about 5 p.m. The reopening of roads will happen late on Sunday or early Monday morning.

Find out more by visiting the website at https://www.racerockisland.info/ or by calling 309-292-8133.

