Exciting Grand Prix to race through downtown Rock Island this weekend

Rock Island Grand Prix 2022
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The streets in downtown Rock Island will be packed with kart racers as the traditional Labor Day weekend event gets underway over Sept. 3-4. .

Roger Ruthhart, President, Rock Island Grand Prix, provides an overview of the what to expect during this year’s largest karting street race in North America. The Full Event Guide for the 2022 Grand Prix is here.

This is the 27th year that Rock Island Grand Prix will race through downtown.

The event takes over several blocks in The District, with street closures starting Friday night at about 5 p.m. The reopening of roads will happen late on Sunday or early Monday morning.

Find out more by visiting the website at https://www.racerockisland.info/ or by calling 309-292-8133.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anthony Michael Lowell, 28, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused child under 12
Spenser L. Barton, 31, of Davenport, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old are charged with...
Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say
Karen A. Plambeck, 59, of rural Sherrard.
Sherrard woman charged in animal cruelty case now accused of communicating with witness
Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, of Clinton, is charged with first-degree murder. Jessica E. Vaughn, 35,...
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting

Latest News

United Way Day of Caring set for Sept. 15
Volunteers needed for United Way ‘Day of Caring’ set for Sept. 15
Comedy Sportz Quad Cities returns to Spotlight Theatre in November
ComedySportz Quad Cities to hold auditions
Heartland Tour set for Sept. 17 in Geneseo
Local biking enthusiasts gear up for Heartland Tour in Geneseo for Sept. 17
Family Meals Family 4 info from Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee celebrates National Family Meals Month with free, 4-week nutrition program