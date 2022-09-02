Get high-quality, designer goods at reasonable prices: Ritzi Reruns

Ritzi Reruns
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ritzi Reruns, established in 1994, is a local, family-owned business that has been located at 1612 West Locust Street, Davenport, since May, 2000.

Sherry Hopkins, owner Ritzi Reruns, informs viewers about the designer fashions, accessories, and other high-quality items available in the consignment establishment. Hopkins points out there is a current half-price sale (at the time of original airing on Sept. 1, 2022).

Find out more about the store or becoming a consignor at https://ritzireruns.shoprw.com/ or call 563-322-8684. Ritzi Reruns is on Facebook here.

