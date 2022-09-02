Hy-Vee celebrates National Family Meals Month with free, 4-week nutrition program

Begin 4 Families virtual program (regularly priced at $99) is free during September
September is Family Meals Month at Hy-Vee
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In honor of National Family Meals Month, Hy-Vee dietitians are offering a free, virtual program to customers.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss RD, LD shares details about the Begin 4 Families 4-week program that will have participants working alongside a dietitian to improve the health of the entire family. She also demos how to put together a Balanced Bagel, a kid-approved snack.

Begin 4 Families is a 4-week virtual program offered virtually in a group setting. Families receive education on creating positive, balanced and healthy lifestyles in their homes. Each week’s lesson is presented in a fun, engaging manner and will focus on a different health topic where realistic and useful tips are taught on how to properly fuel the body, create balance with food groups, and improve the quantity and quality of family meals.

For families that have especially busy schedules, an on-demand version of Begin 4 Families is available.

Three different sessions of Begin 4 Families will kick off in September (at 3 different start times):

  • 9/6, 9/13, 9/20, 9/27 @ 5:30 p.m.
  • 9/19, 9/26, 10/3, 10/10 @ 4:30 p.m.
  • 9/21, 9/28, 10/5, 10/12 @ 10:00 a.m.

As a thank you to all of our customers and to celebrate National Family Meals Month, Hy-Vee dietitians are offering Begin 4 Families for FREE, typically a $99 value.

To sign up, click here and use the promo code BEGIN4FAM22 to get the $99 value for free.

Balanced Bagel (Serves 1)

  • ½ whole-wheat bagel
  • 2 tbsp peanut or almond butter
  • ½ banana, sliced
  • 1 tbsp mini dark chocolate chips

1. Spread peanut butter on bagel and top with banana slices and mini dark chocolate chips. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

