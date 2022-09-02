Juvenile pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fulton

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile pedestrian was injured Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Fulton.

At 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 10th Avenue and 12th Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, police said in a media release.

The juvenile was found lying in the roadway; they were transported by Fulton EMS to Mercy One in Clinton for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a juvenile and was released to their parents, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police added.

“It is reminded at all times drivers particularly in and around school pay attention for students crossing the roadways,” Chief Nicholas Neblung said in the release. “Drivers should slow down, noting the posted school zone speed limits, and put down cell phones and other electronic devices. Parents are asked to remind students to cross in posted areas and not in the middle of the block while making sure to stop and watching for traffic before crossing.”

