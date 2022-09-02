Local biking enthusiasts gear up for Heartland Tour in Geneseo for Sept. 17

2022 Heartland Tour with Geneseo Brewing Company set for Sept. 17
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Geneseo Brewing Company and Quad Cities Bicycle Club present Heartland Tour 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Les Nepper joins QCL to talk about the the event. Participants can ride any of the four 25-mile loops or just go on a short family bike ride. Lunch is provided for registrants and live music will be part of the festivities.

Geneseo Brewing Company is located at 102 South State Street, Geneseo.

See more information about the event including registration by visiting here. Additional details can be found at the event Facebook page.

