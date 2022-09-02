Muggy start to Labor Day weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Today will be the peak of heat and humidity heading into Labor Day weekend. Look for highs near 90º and heat indices in the mid 90s today. Football games tonight will be warm and humid with game time temps in the 80s. We will be off to a quiet start on Saturday and we are still tracking hot and humid temps in the mid 80s and feels like temps near 90º. If you’re heading to Iowa City for the game expect kick off temps in the low 80s. A cold front will move through Saturday night, kicking up a stray shower, otherwise it will usher in comfier air for Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 88º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 87º

