Orion Fall Festival celebrates 50th year through Sunday

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) -The 50th Orion Fall Festival is underway with three days of family fun through Labor Day weekend.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel reported live from the festival during Quad Cities Live to feature some of the highlighted festivities scheduled Friday through Sunday in and around Orion Central Park, 1208 4th St.

Festivities include carnival rides, 5K and 10-mile runs, a parade, car show, a Dueling Pianos show, pie contest and auction, arts and crafts, street dancing, a pageant, and more.

A complete schedule can be found on the festival’s website. Orion Fall Festival also has a full array of information at the organization’s Facebook page here.

Proceeds from the fest go to assisting people associated with the Orion School District having difficulties paying medical bills. If there are additional funds, worthwhile community projects are considered.

Since 1972, total disbursements to the community have totaled almost $890,000.

