Quad City Tennis Club wins USTA Outstanding Facility Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Last week, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced the Quad City Tennis Club, 1522 47th Avenue, Moline, is a winner in the USTA’s annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.

Pamela Ontiveros, owner, and Kourtni Barnes, Director, join PSL to talk about the award-winning facility and the story behind the win including some of the following major improvements:

Expanded viewing area of courts

New furniture to make it more comfortable for players and spectators

Remodeled bathrooms with new tile and carpeting

New LED lighting on all nine indoor courts

Renovated parking lot with LED lights and landscaping

Two new outdoor courts with lighting

New outdoor patio with lighting, furniture and fire pit for events

To be considered for an award, facilities must be part of a park and recreation department, an educational institution, a non-profit or be a privately owned facility that offers USTA and public tennis programming.

The Quad City Tennis Club is a state-of-the-art facility with two outdoor and nine indoor tennis courts. This is the only indoor facility with nine courts available within 100 miles. Visit the website HERE or call 309-762-2400.

