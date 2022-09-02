Quad City Tennis Club wins USTA Outstanding Facility Award
The USTA 2022 award recognized the local club for excellence in the renovated facility
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Last week, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced the Quad City Tennis Club, 1522 47th Avenue, Moline, is a winner in the USTA’s annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.
Pamela Ontiveros, owner, and Kourtni Barnes, Director, join PSL to talk about the award-winning facility and the story behind the win including some of the following major improvements:
- Expanded viewing area of courts
- New furniture to make it more comfortable for players and spectators
- Remodeled bathrooms with new tile and carpeting
- New LED lighting on all nine indoor courts
- Renovated parking lot with LED lights and landscaping
- Two new outdoor courts with lighting
- New outdoor patio with lighting, furniture and fire pit for events
To be considered for an award, facilities must be part of a park and recreation department, an educational institution, a non-profit or be a privately owned facility that offers USTA and public tennis programming.
The Quad City Tennis Club is a state-of-the-art facility with two outdoor and nine indoor tennis courts. This is the only indoor facility with nine courts available within 100 miles. Visit the website HERE or call 309-762-2400.
