Quad City Tennis Club wins USTA Outstanding Facility Award

The USTA 2022 award recognized the local club for excellence in the renovated facility
Quad City Tennis Club
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Last week, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced the Quad City Tennis Club, 1522 47th Avenue, Moline, is a winner in the USTA’s annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.

Pamela Ontiveros, owner, and Kourtni Barnes, Director, join PSL to talk about the award-winning facility and the story behind the win including some of the following major improvements:

  • Expanded viewing area of courts
  • New furniture to make it more comfortable for players and spectators
  • Remodeled bathrooms with new tile and carpeting
  • New LED lighting on all nine indoor courts
  • Renovated parking lot with LED lights and landscaping
  • Two new outdoor courts with lighting
  • New outdoor patio with lighting, furniture and fire pit for events

To be considered for an award, facilities must be part of a park and recreation department, an educational institution, a non-profit or be a privately owned facility that offers USTA and public tennis programming.

The Quad City Tennis Club is a state-of-the-art facility with two outdoor and nine indoor tennis courts. This is the only indoor facility with nine courts available within 100 miles. Visit the website HERE or call 309-762-2400.

