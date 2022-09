DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Revival in the Heartland Tour 2022 is coming to the Quad Cities on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at LeClaire Park, 400 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.

Sunny Singh, worship leader with The Well of Iowa in Coralville, Iowa, discusses the event.

To learn more, visit TheWellOfIowa.com/Heartland

