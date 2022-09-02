ServeHAITI annual fundraiser set for Sept. 9 at RME

ServeHAITI fundraiser set for Sept. 9 at RME
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -ServeHAITI’s annual fundraiser will be hosted at River Music Experience, 129 North Main Street, Davenport, on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Abby Peeters, ServeHaiti, highlights the event with the theme, “Shine a Light/Klere Yon Limyè” with a goal of bringing life-saving solar power to a health center in Grand Bois, Haiti.

There will be silent and live auctions, a Haitian artisan market, live music, food and drinks. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a short program beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $50/person in advance or $60 at the door. The link to purchase tickets is here.

For more information, visit ServeHAITI.org.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West after a car hit...
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car...
Police: 18-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport

Latest News

Encore for Murder radio-style play coming to Muscatine
‘Encore for Murder’: a Max Collins radio show
Ritzi Reruns, Davenport, IA
Get high-quality, designer goods at reasonable prices: Ritzi Reruns
Award-winning pies at the Iowa State Fair baked by Nicole Moritz from Bettendorf
Bettendorf baker earns ribbons at the 2022 Iowa State Fair pie competition
Quad City Tennis Club, Moline, IL
Quad City Tennis Club wins USTA Outstanding Facility Award