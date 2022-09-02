ServeHAITI annual fundraiser set for Sept. 9 at RME

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -ServeHAITI’s annual fundraiser will be hosted at River Music Experience, 129 North Main Street, Davenport, on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Abby Peeters, ServeHaiti, highlights the event with the theme, “Shine a Light/Klere Yon Limyè” with a goal of bringing life-saving solar power to a health center in Grand Bois, Haiti.

There will be silent and live auctions, a Haitian artisan market, live music, food and drinks. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a short program beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $50/person in advance or $60 at the door. The link to purchase tickets is here.

For more information, visit ServeHAITI.org.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.