Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Friday morning in Sterling.

Around 7:17 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Freeport Road just north of Penrose Road in Sterling.

The preliminary investigation revealed a red Chevrolet driven by Keonna Lauts, 33, of Sterling was southbound on Freeport Road when it collided with a northbound white Kia driven by Cassandra Hale, 60, also of Sterling, deputies said in a media release.

Occupants of both vehicles, including four juveniles, were transported to CGH with moderate to severe injuries, but they are expected to survive.

Lauts was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Polo EMS, Advance Ambulance, and Slim N’ Hanks.

