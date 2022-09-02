Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff

A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington...
A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School.

Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release.

Officers responded and were able to identify the source of the threat. Burlington detectives, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, detained a 15-year-old in Mediapolis, police said.

The teen has been charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was transferred to Juvenile Court authorities.

Police remained on scene at the high school throughout the school day and determined that this was an isolated incident, police said.

No other information was released Friday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anthony Michael Lowell, 28, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused child under 12
Spenser L. Barton, 31, of Davenport, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old are charged with...
Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say
Karen A. Plambeck, 59, of rural Sherrard.
Sherrard woman charged in animal cruelty case now accused of communicating with witness
Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, of Clinton, is charged with first-degree murder. Jessica E. Vaughn, 35,...
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting

Latest News

KWQC Highlight Zone 4-23
HIGHLIGHT FAN ZONE: Fans share photos during Friday night area games
Jaramillo family.
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files claim against state
Christopher Sullivan, 62, is charged with official misconduct, a Class 3 felony punishable by...
Court documents: Aledo police chief struck man in the chest in May 2020
First Alert Forecast: Chance of rain Saturday.