Viking Cruise Lines to make stop in the Quad Cities Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Viking Cruise Lines will make a stop in the Quad Cities Wednesday at River Heritage Park in Davenport.

Viking Cruise Lines are launching new destination-focused travel experiences on the Mississippi River, with its first 386-guests custom vessel, Viking Mississippi, according to a media release from Visit Quad Cities. Its maiden voyage for passengers begins in St. Paul Saturday.

The public is invited to welcome the first Viking passengers to the Quad Cities at an opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting at noon before passengers disembark on the red carpet to board the buses for their shore excursions.

Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization, assists the national river cruise companies to develop shore excursion tours for passengers.

Viking passengers will have the opportunity to visit the John Deere Pavilion & Store, Deere-Wiman House and Butterworth Center, Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum and Science Center, and Cinnamon Ridge Farms, in addition to biking and kayaking guided tours.

“This is a watershed moment for the Quad Cities regional destination,” Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in the release. “Viking’s arrival in the Quad Cities is exciting and an important opportunity to activate our world-renowned Mississippi River. We are honored to serve Viking’s customers and are aligned with Viking to deliver an unforgettable Quad Cities experience. Their customers will participate in group tours and we are confident that they will walk away impressed with what the QC has to offer.

“Our philosophy is that visitors are potential new residents and/or investors so we plan to roll out the red carpet and create memories for Viking’s passengers during their stay. Plus, the worldwide brand visibility our region will receive is immeasurable. We are looking forward to providing that unique Midwestern hospitality and are incredibly grateful to the City of Davenport for their strategic riverfront investment to make River Heritage Park the first impression where Viking’s customers will disembark.”

Almost 50 stops from national cruise lines will be welcomed to the Quad Cities this year. Cruise lines have scheduled visits in the QC until early November, according to the release.

The cruise schedule is subject to change at any time and no public tours will be given of the vessels, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Viking Tours to the Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House,” Executive Director Stacy Klingler said in the release. “We can’t wait to share the Deere Family story that is so central to the development of Moline and the Quad Cities, alongside the story of the corporation that visitors will learn at the John Deere Commons. These tourism dollars provide financial support to preserve the homes, as well as for our arts and culture programs and our free community center facilities. We know that our Quad Cities local history is just as important—if not quite as old—as the history shared in Viking Tours in other parts of the world.”

“We have been anticipating this day for a long time and are thrilled to be partnering with Viking Cruise lines to welcome their passengers to the Figge Art Museum,” Director of Education Melissa Mohr said. “We will be providing an exclusive experience for passengers during their time in the Quad Cities and we cannot wait to showcase all of the incredible artwork and traveling exhibitions on view.”

“The Putnam Museum and Science Center is excited to partner with Visit Quad Cities to welcome Viking Cruise Lines guests to the region,” Rachael Mullins. president and CEO of The Putnam, said. “We look forward to celebrating all the best the Quad Cities has to offer, including the rich history and diverse culture of our Native American community.”

