Volunteers needed for United Way ‘Day of Caring’ set for Sept. 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Now is the time to sign up for the United Way Quad Cities’ Day of Caring to be held on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Rene Gellerman, President and CEO of United Way Quad Cities expresses that the organization is very excited to bring this volunteer event back after a 3-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way is now looking for volunteers from business, industry, and public service organizations to work together in Scott and Rock Island counties.

In total, 1,500 volunteers will roll up their sleeves and make a difference through over 80 volunteer projects that can last from a couple hours, to a half-day, to full-day projects. Most projects take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Projects are first-come, first-served, and registration closes Sept. 8.

Folks at home can sign up by visiting UnitedWayQC.org or find out more information by calling 563-344-0332.

The ideal volunteer is anyone who is at least 18 years old and cares about putting opportunity in the hands of our neighbors in need. Participants will be working with volunteers at nonprofits, agencies and parks around the area.

The day is popular with workplace teams including employees at John Deere and Arconic, among other partners. Those interested are encouraged to see if employers offers volunteer hours.

To date, over 27,000 Day of Caring volunteers have given back over $2.6M worth of volunteer hours and impact to our community.

