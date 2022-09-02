Volunteers needed for United Way ‘Day of Caring’ set for Sept. 15

Deadline for registration is Sept. 8
United Way Day Quad Cities' Day of Caring set for Sept. 15
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Now is the time to sign up for the United Way Quad Cities’ Day of Caring to be held on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Rene Gellerman, President and CEO of United Way Quad Cities expresses that the organization is very excited to bring this volunteer event back after a 3-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way is now looking for volunteers from business, industry, and public service organizations to work together in Scott and Rock Island counties.

In total, 1,500 volunteers will roll up their sleeves and make a difference through over 80 volunteer projects that can last from a couple hours, to a half-day, to full-day projects. Most projects take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Projects are first-come, first-served, and registration closes Sept. 8.

Folks at home can sign up by visiting UnitedWayQC.org or find out more information by calling 563-344-0332.

The ideal volunteer is anyone who is at least 18 years old and cares about putting opportunity in the hands of our neighbors in need. Participants will be working with volunteers at nonprofits, agencies and parks around the area.

The day is popular with workplace teams including employees at John Deere and Arconic, among other partners. Those interested are encouraged to see if employers offers volunteer hours.

To date, over 27,000 Day of Caring volunteers have given back over $2.6M worth of volunteer hours and impact to our community.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anthony Michael Lowell, 28, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused child under 12
Spenser L. Barton, 31, of Davenport, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old are charged with...
Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say
Karen A. Plambeck, 59, of rural Sherrard.
Sherrard woman charged in animal cruelty case now accused of communicating with witness
Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, of Clinton, is charged with first-degree murder. Jessica E. Vaughn, 35,...
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting

Latest News

Grand Prix 2022 through the streets of Rock Island
Exciting Grand Prix to race through downtown Rock Island this weekend
Comedy Sportz Quad Cities returns to Spotlight Theatre in November
ComedySportz Quad Cities to hold auditions
Heartland Tour set for Sept. 17 in Geneseo
Local biking enthusiasts gear up for Heartland Tour in Geneseo for Sept. 17
Family Meals Family 4 info from Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee celebrates National Family Meals Month with free, 4-week nutrition program