White House seeks $13.7 billion more for Ukraine

The port city of Kherson was the first major city to fall to the Russians in the war. (CNN, Telegram, @antiputler_news, Media Center Ukraine)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide $13.7 billion in emergency dollars for Ukraine as U.S. aid to the war-torn country is running out.

The request, which comes as lawmakers are preparing to return to Washington, is part of a larger $47.1 billion emergency spending package the White House is proposing to pay for the COVID-19 response, the ongoing monkeypox outbreak and help for recent natural disasters in Kentucky and other states. Congress will have to extend current financing for federal agencies before it runs out on Sept. 30.

The money for Ukraine would be on top of $40 billion that was approved earlier this year. Administration officials said that roughly three-quarters of that military and budgetary support has been disbursed or committed.

The new billions would include money for equipment, intelligence support and direct budgetary support for Ukraine. It would also include $1.5 billion for uranium to fuel U.S. nuclear reactors as the Russian supply could potentially decrease. The officials requested anonymity to discuss the request ahead of its announcement.

For COVID-19, the White House is seeking $7.1 billion to procure additional vaccines and replenish personal protective equipment in the Strategic National Stockpile, among other protective measures. It is also seeking $2 billion to continue testing programs, including an initiative to distribute free at-home tests that ended on Friday. The administration officials said they have some tests left in the stockpile, but not enough to provide free tests if there is a surge in cases this fall.

The administration is also asking for $4.5 billion to bolster its efforts to fight monkeypox. Officials said they have already depleted significant reserves from the national stockpile to provide over 1.1 million vials of vaccine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Anthony Michael Lowell, 28, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused child under 12
Spenser L. Barton, 31, of Davenport, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old are charged with...
Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say
Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, of Clinton, is charged with first-degree murder. Jessica E. Vaughn, 35,...
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting
Aledo Police chief arrested,indicted on Battery charge Monday
Aledo police chief placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Viking Cruise Lines will make a stop in the Quad Cities Wednesday at River Heritage Park in...
Viking Cruise Lines to make stop in the Quad Cities Wednesday
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine bought on eBay
President Joe Biden discusses the jobs report released earlier in the day. (CNN, POOL)
Biden on jobs report: Fastest growth in history