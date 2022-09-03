A Muggy Start to Labor Day Weekend

Minor rain chances this weekend
Look for a warm and muggy Saturday, with a chance for showers and storms this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The Labor Day weekend started with scattered clouds, but we could see a few storms passing through before the day is done. A front moving through the region will bring widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening hours. At this point, it doesn’t look like we’ll see much in the way of anything severe, but brief heavy rain and lightning will be possible. Once the front moves to the east look for showers ending, then partial clearing overnight, followed by partly sunny and pleasant weather Sunday. Labor Day will bring more sunshine (along with a few clouds). Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we’ll see warm, mostly sunny days and clear, mild nights with highs in the lower to middle 80′s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 84°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then mostly clear skies. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 79°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

