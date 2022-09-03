A Muggy Start to Labor Day Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The Labor Day weekend will start with scattered clouds, but we could see a few storms passing through before the day is done. A front moving through the region will bring widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and into the evening hours. At this point, it doesn’t look like we’ll see much in the way of anything severe. Once the front moves to the east look for clearing skies overnight, followed by sunny and pleasant weather Sunday. Labor Day will bring more sunshine. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we’ll see warm sunny days and clear, mild nights with highs in the 80′s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 84°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then mostly clear skies. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 79°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

