No injuries after structure fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release.

Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.

Scott County Communications received multiple 911 calls reporting that a garage in a home was on fire, and firefighters on scene noted two detached storage structures and a house were on fire.

Fire personnel got control of the fire within 30 minutes with coordinated attacks both inside and outside the structure, and the flames heavily damaged both properties, officials said.

Red Cross assisted the 5 adults and 2 children who were residents of the home as the building was no longer considered safe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.

