QC Zero Suicide Initiative hosts ‘Walk for Zero Suicide’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - QC Zero Suicide Initiative hosted a ‘Walk for Zero Suicide’ Saturday morning on the I-74 bridge pedestrian path.

QC Zero Suicide Initiative officially launched in February 2022. The initiative was formed as a response to the Quad Cities Behavioral Health Coalition’s evaluation of a 2019 survey.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The event brought the Quad Cities community together to shine a light on the goal to reach zero suicides in the area. 

