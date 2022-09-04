From racing to carnivals, Labor Day Weekend in the Quad City Area

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Labor Day Weekend leaves the Quad Cities with plenty of options to spend time with friends and family.

In Rock Island, about 200 drivers took over the streets for the 27th Rock Island Grand Prix.

Along with fast cars, the race brought spectators, like Ben Watson from Monmouth, Illinois.

“I really enjoy racing. Seeing all the cars going around moving [at] 80,90,100 miles an hour. It’s just so cool,” Watson said. “[It] makes me want to build one.”

It’s not just the city having fun with cars, the Orion Fall Festival started its last day with a car show, alongside a carnival and plenty of food vendors. Organizers estimate anywhere from 200 to 250 cars lined the streets.

According to Mayor Jim Cooper, the festival’s pie auction on Friday raised a record $42,000 to help with medical bills in town. The highest selling pie came with a $2,600 price tag.

“People have enjoyed the small town atmosphere that we have,” Cooper said. “It’s so satisfying to know that everybody in this town is willing to give back because they know that the monies that we raise goes back to help underprivileged families.”

Kevin Nolan, an organizer of Milan’s Harvest Festival said they’re providing a similar environment. Back for the first time in over five years, the event’s proceeds go toward youth baseball in Rock Island and Milan.

“Everyone has been so supportive,” Nolan said. “It’s been a really wonderful experience for me personally because you look around, you see all the kids smiling [and] having a good time riding rides. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Grand Prix and Orion Fall Fest wrapped up Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the Milan Harvest Fest continues from noon to 4 p.m. Monday.

Several area towns will host parades for the holiday. McCausland, Iowa starts its parade at noon.

In Illinois, Rock Island kicks its parade off at 9:30 a.m. The route starts on 18th Avenue at Washington School, Turn down 24th Street, then turn again on 25th Avenue finishing at Rock Island High School.

Heading up river, East Moline’s parade starts at 11 a.m. and goes down 15th Avenue from 13th Street to Third Street.

