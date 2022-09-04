Rain Chances Southeast For Sunday & Labor Day

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect lingering cloud cover across the region for your Sunday. We may see a slight chance for showers and patchy areas of drizzle (mainly south and east), but with a lot less heat and humidity to deal with. Highs should range from the lower to middle 70′s north to the mid to upper 70′s in our southern counties. Clouds will stick with us heading into Labor Day, with another chance for scattered showers or sprinkles, again mainly located to the south and east. Temperatures should be pleasant, with readings in the 70′s to near the 80 degree mark. Heading through the rest of the work week, we can expect sunshine and a few passing clouds, with warming temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A slight chance for showers, mainly south and east. High: 77°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers, mainly southeast. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.