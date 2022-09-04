Rain Chances For Sunday & Labor Day

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect lingering cloud cover across the region for your Sunday. We may see a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, but with a lot less heat and humidity to deal with. Highs should range from the lower to middle 70′s north to the mid to upper 70′s in our southern counties. Clouds will stick with us heading into Labor Day, with another chance for scattered showers or sprinkles. Temperatures should be pleasant, with readings in the 70′s to near the 80 degree mark. Heading through the rest of the work week, we can expect sunshine and a few passing clouds, with warming temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A slight chance for showers or thunderstorms. High: 77°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for showers. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers or possibly a thunderstorm. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

