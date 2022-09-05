Annual Labor Day ‘Run with Carl’

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Going on more than 20 years, the Annual Run with Carl returns on Labor Day to help raise scholarship money for Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley (PV) students.

In 2021, the race raised more than $15,000 in scholarships. This year runners will not only honor Carl Schillig, but Ian Kaffenberger, a former PV student who passed Aug. 26, 2022.

Monday’s race started at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf, you can take a look at each running course below.

Race schedule

