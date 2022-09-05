Davenport Southeast Little League visits Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - If you build it, they will come. The iconic phrase rings true to baseball fans across the state of Iowa, including the Davenport Southeast Little League.

Following their incredible run in the Little League World Series, the team returned home and made a pitstop at the iconic Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville.

The team took a tour of the Major League Baseball stadium that the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played in in August before meeting one of the original ghost players, Frank Dardis, from the movie and taking batting practice with Dardis pitching to the kids.

“I’ll tell ya what, this is a tired old ghost player because if you come to a baseball field and try to keep up with a bunch of 12-year-olds at my age, what am I thinking,” Dardis said. “But I’ll tell ya what, I had a ball getting to do batting practice with the boys getting to meet them and congratulating them for being fine representatives of Iowa this summer.”

The team also had the chance to field and run the bases on the movie site and remake the iconic movie scene of walking out of the corn.

The players had a blast during the Little League World Series and had even more fun at the Field of Dreams.

“It’s really cool just going around and looking at and getting a tour of the full movie set,” Owen Everhart, Southeast Little Leagues Center Fielder said. “It’s where the famous movie was and it’s very iconic for Iowa.”

Dave McFate, the manager of the team said this was a much needed break for the team and one last hoorah from an awesome season.

“Just getting back to normal everyday life,” McFate said. “There’s a lot of catching up to do, a lot of work to do even for the boys. We were in baseball mode every single day so getting back to school and starting football and cross country and just getting some of their other sports started.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.