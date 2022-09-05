Evening Clouds, Then Partial Clearing Overnight

Sunshine & Warmth Return During The Week
Cloudy skies continue this evening, but we'll soon see sunshine back in the weather picture this week.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a cool and gloomy Labor Day holiday, we can expect to see some light at the end of the tunnel for much of the work week. Look for cloudy skies this evening, with patchy fog developing toward morning. Tuesday will bring a bit more sun, with temperatures reaching the 70′s to low 80′s. Things start to clear out nicely by midweek, with mostly sunny, warmer and more humid conditions Wednesday through Friday. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80′s during the period. Our attention then turns to the weekend, with rain chances back in the weather picture.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cool. Patchy fog toward daybreak. Low: 62°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies overnight. Low: 63°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°.

