Fall like feel to Labor Day

Warmer than normal temps for the second half of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - An upper level low will continue to bring us mostly cloudy skies and patchy drizzle on our Labor Day.  This will lead to highs only in the mid to low 70s for a second straight day. This low pressure will move east of our area tonight and sunshine will return for most of the work week.  Temps will run into the mid 80s from Wednesday onward ahead of our next rain chances which hold off until late Saturday night.

TODAY: Partly sunny.  High: 73º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 62º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny. High: 80º

