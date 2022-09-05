Labor Day Will Feel Very Fall-Like

Warmer than normal temps for the second half of the week
Clouds will linger across the region for Labor Day, with cooler than normal temperatures.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The forecast over the next 24 hours will feature lingering clouds and slight rain chances for some locations. It’ll be mostly cloudy and not as warm for your Labor Day afternoon, with highs in the 70′s. Tuesday will bring a bit more sun, but some areas south and east could see a stray shower or two. Temperatures should reach the 70′s to 80 degrees. Things start to clear out by midweek, with mostly sunny, warmer a more humid conditions through the rest of the week. Look for highs in the 80′s during the period.

LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm. High: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cool. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: AM fog, then partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few sprinkles south and east. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

