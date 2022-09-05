Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police arrested a man and two teens Sunday after they fled from police in a stolen car.

Jamel Neal, 24, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a press release. The two 14-year-old kids have been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer. Neal is being held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond.

Officials say police responded to the 900 block of 14th ½ Street at 3:46 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Witnesses said a vehicle had been driving through an alley when an occupant fired at least one gunshot, but officers at that time were unable to find a scene or the vehicle.

Later at 5 p.m., officers received a report of the vehicle returning to the area and identified a gray 2019 Kia Optima that was reported stolen out of Davenport, police said. An occupant was seen to be holding a gun outside the window of the car and police tried to stop the car.

Officers pursued the Optima until it was involved in a non-injury crash at the 4400 block of 7th Avenue, officials said. The driver, Neal, and three passengers abounded the vehicle and ran, but Neal and two of the passengers were captured by police. The third passenger, a 14-year-old kid, escaped but was identified by police, and officers found a gun inside the car.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

