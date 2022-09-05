Police: Man arrested in connection to shots fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police arrested a man Sunday after he admitted to firing a gun after an argument.

Daquan Hickman, 23, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail, officials said.

At 1:19 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue for a report of shots fired outside a home. Witnesses said a person at the home fired a gunshot at a vehicle, and police identified Hickman as the involved suspect, according to a press release.

Police say Hickman admitted to firing a gun after an argument and officers found a gun in a search of his home. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

