Rock Island Police respond to shots fired Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to the 2800 block of 8th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, according to a press release.

Officials say officers at that time could not locate a scene or a red vehicle that witnesses had reported seeing being involved with the incident. A little later, at 11 a.m., a hospital reported a 16-year-old juvenile was brought into the ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The child was uncooperative when questioned by investigators about the injury.

At 3:41 p.m., police found an abounded red 2016 KIA in the 900 block of 14th avenue that was damaged by gunfire and believed to be the vehicle involved in the shooting. The car had been reported stolen out of Rock Island Saturday, officials said.

Police say there have been no arrests made and no other reported damaged property or injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

