Work doesn’t stop for local blood center on Labor Day, donations desperately needed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Work did not stop for some ImpactLife employees this Labor Day. The three-day holiday weekend had the local blood donation center working hard to keep up with the demand for blood donations.

ImpactLife officials say they see a decrease in donations over the holidays. Right now, ImpactLife has about a one-day supply of ‘O’ negative blood. ‘O’ negative is the universal blood type.

“Three-day weekends in the summertime are really challenging,” said Kirby Winn, Manager of Public Relations for ImpactLife, “We need to make sure our schedules are full to balance the use of blood which doesn’t stop at the hospitals we serve.”

Whole blood donations have to be used within 42 days of donation.

“Platelets are different, they have to be used within seven days of the date of donation so it is really challenging to have a three-day weekend with that. If we just stopped we couldn’t keep up at all if last Friday’s platelet donations were the only ones we had to use on Tuesday morning,” said Winn.

The need for blood led donors like Kandace Betzel to give the gift of life this Labor Day.

“It really became important to me when my mom needed roughly one hundred units of blood over her 15-month battle with a really rare leukemia that only about two hundred people in the world have,” said Betzel, “It [blood donation] gave me fifteen extra months with my mom and then my dad had internal bleeding and needed four units so that gave me a year and a half extra with him.”

After donating whole blood, she learned she was able to also donate platelets, the same thing her mom needed while fighting cancer.

“People say ‘how can you do that and sit there for two hours at a time?’ Well, family members and people who have cancer, I’ve seen them sit there for days and weeks and months and years all taking chemo. Which is harder on them than it is for me spending two hours in a chair and giving platelets. So, how could you not want to give something that could help somebody for the rest of their life?”

Kandace has been donating for about four years and encourages others to do the same.

”There are people that need blood and need platelets and they need it now. It’s not a matter of, ‘Oh I’ll get my platelets next week or I’ll do it when I have time, no. It’s an immediate need and it’s a heartfelt need for me. So, giving my day off to do this is my pleasure. It’s a gift that I’m able to give,” Betzel said.

If you’re interested in donating, visit ImpactLife’s website.

