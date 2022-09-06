Clear & Mild This Evening

More Sunshine & Warmth Ahead This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure moves back into the region, providing us with clear skies and calm winds during the overnight hours. Patchy areas of fog will develop by early morning with reduced visibility possible. We’ll transition to mostly sunny and pleasant conditions for Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. The weather pattern holds through Thursday and Friday with warm, sunny days and clear, mild nights. You’ll also feel some humidity as well, with readings in the middle to upper 80′s through the end of the week. The weekend could bring minor chances for rain, mainly Saturday night into Sunday, ending early Monday.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and mild. Patchy fog toward morning. Low: 59°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Patchy AM fog, then mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: N 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85°.

