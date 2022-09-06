Crow Valley Dental Care to host Free Dentistry Day Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City area residents have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Crow Valley Dental Care on Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. David Smith “Through our Free Dentistry Day, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

Dr. Smith, Dr. Dan Malloy and the Crow Valley Dental Care team announced they are giving back to the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance at the office located 4346 East 53rd Street in Davenport.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are currently living without dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health or have delayed routine check-ups over the last several years due to the pandemic, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Malloy “This event is a great opportunity for us to provide dental care to those who might otherwise go without.”

There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being, the Crow Valley Dental Care teams said. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.

According to the doctors from Crow Valley Dental Care, visiting the dentist for routine exams can help doctors to identify these conditions early and, in some cases, prevent them from progressing.

“Free Dentistry Day is one of my favorite days of the year. It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on a person’s overall physical and mental health. While we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours too, and it’s a day for everyone to smile.” said Smith.

According to the dental team, professional dental cleanings, dental fillings and tooth extractions will be provided to patients, insurance is not required to receive treatment on Free Dentistry Day and patients will be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis. For more information, please call 563-355-5393 or visit https://FreeDentistryDay.org.

