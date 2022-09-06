Davenport man pled guilty to insurance fraud

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man pled guilty on Sept. 1, to a charge of presenting false information, a Class D felony; after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Jared Simmons, 42, received a five-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,025.

The investigation began in January 2021 after the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau received information showing Simmons had provided false information to an insurer after a crash in Scott County, according to a media release. 

The investigation found Simmons made false representations about the nature of the loss in an effort to secure benefits of the policy, according to the release. Simmons claimed that his vehicle sustained damage after hitting a deer when, in fact, the damage was sustained when Simmons was involved in a single-car accident while he was intoxicated.

Simmons was arrested on Feb. 3.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are asked to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.

