Fall Beaux Arts Fair set for this weekend at Figge plaza

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For all things artistic in the Quad Cities, head down to the Figge this weekend as the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair celebrates its 69th year.

Julie Wall, Artist’s Vault, shares insight on what the fall show will have in store for attendees including creation stations meant to keep young artists busy and engaged.

The fall fair will be held in downtown Davenport at the Bechtel Plaza at the Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The plaza will be filled to the brim with premier art including hand-woven textiles, paintings, jewelry, pottery, woodworking, sculptures, stained glass and much more.

Admission is free and entry into the museum is also free during the two-day event.

Delicious food vendors and musical entertainment will be on-site.

For more information, you can visit Beaux Arts Fair’s website at http://www.beauxartsfair.com or follow the Facebook page here.

