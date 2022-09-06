Fog gives way to sunshine today

Feeling like summer again by Thursday
Cloudy skies continue this evening, but we'll soon see sunshine back in the weather picture this week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A few clouds will hang around this morning, but overall the day will be mainly sunny.  The sunshine will help warm our temps back to near 80º this afternoon.  Quiet weather will be on tap for much of this week with sunny skies each day and warmer temps.  Look for highs in the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday with the heat index approaching 90º by Friday afternoon.  A cold front will arrive this weekend bringing minor rain chances to the region, at this time most of the rain will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

TODAY: Becoming sunny.  High: 79º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog.  Low: 63º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º

