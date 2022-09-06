Geneseo Mural Project

Geneseo Mural Project
Sep. 6, 2022
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -The village is getting excited as the Geneseo Mural Project gets closer to the beginning of installations.

David Smith and Katie Kutsunis discuss the project and what is planned for next weekend regarding the creations and installation of murals that will begin Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 in Geneseo. More murals are proposed to be added around town over the course of the next few years and phases of the mural project.

A community “Projection Party” will happen the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15 from 7-9 p.m. and all are welcome to watch and celebrate as the artists map out the mural for the weekend painting.

Watch the interview to learn more and visit details at https://www.geneseo.org/geneseo-mural-project.

