Great River Quilt Show set for Sept. 16=17 at the fairgrounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over 400 beautiful quilts fashioned by local, talented quilting enthusiasts will be for sale at the Great River Quilt Show in the Fair Center Building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport, on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

Nancy Jacobsen of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild highlights the features of the event including some of the masterpieces that will be on display and available for purchase. Quilting demonstrations, vendors, chances to win gift baskets, and many local talented quilters will be featured.

Admission is $10 (for two days) but children ages 10 and under are free. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information: visit MVQG.org or follow the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MVQGuild/.

