Great River Quilt Show set for Sept. 16-17 at the fairgrounds

Great River Quilt Show set for Sept. 16=17 at the fairgrounds
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over 400 beautiful quilts fashioned by local, talented quilting enthusiasts will be for sale at the Great River Quilt Show in the Fair Center Building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport, on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

Nancy Jacobsen of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild highlights the features of the event including some of the masterpieces that will be on display and available for purchase. Quilting demonstrations, vendors, chances to win gift baskets, and many local talented quilters will be featured.

Admission is $10 (for two days) but children ages 10 and under are free. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information: visit MVQG.org or follow the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MVQGuild/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island
Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island
Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River
Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River

Latest News

Bar-B-QC at LeClaire Park is set for Sept. 9-10 as a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities.
Jaycees to host Bar-B-QC fest Friday and Saturday in LeClaire Park
Geneseo Mural Project concept drawings
Geneseo Mural Project
Beaux Arts Fair at Figge's Bechtel Plaza
Fall Beaux Arts Fair set for this weekend at Figge plaza
Bar-B-QC at LeClaire Park is set for Sept. 16-17 as a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities.
Jaycees to host Bar-B-QC fest Friday and Saturday in LeClaire Park