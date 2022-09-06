Jaycees to host Bar-B-QC fest Friday and Saturday in LeClaire Park

Proceeds support community charities
Bar-B-QC at LeClaire Park is set for Sept. 9-10 as a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bar-B-QC is the Jaycees of the Quad Cities newest annual fundraiser that will take place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, along the shore of the Mississippi River at Davenport’s LeClaire Park.

Micah Colbert and Linda Simms, Jaycees of the Quad Cities, discuss details about the event and provide freshly-prepared ribs that Paula can taste test during the interview.

In its second annual year, Bar-B-QC will include wonderful barbecue from local and national vendors. Saturday afternoon will feature a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned Backyard BBQ Competition.

While savoring barbeque, live music will flow throughout the event from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. both days. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and and blankets.

Admission is $5 for entry. Proceeds from Bar-B-QC will support community charities.

For more more information, visit https://www.barbqc.com/ or call 563-484-0041.

