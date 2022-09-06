Knox County announces new red flag initiative

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County has introduced it’s new Red Flag Initiative which aims to provide police and community members with resources to get firearms away from individuals who pose a threat to the public or themselves.

The Knox County State’s Attorney, Jeremy Karlin, held a press conference outside the Knox County courthouse on Tuesday to announce the new initiative.

“What is in invariably the truth, which is that in all acts of gun violence, be it a suicide, being a partner on partner, partner suicide, crime, or even a gun of active gun violence in the community,” Karlin said. “What is invariably true is that there’s always someone after the fact who said that they heard something before the event happened that gave them cause your concern.”

The new red flag initiative is intended to allow police or family members to petition the state to remove a firearm from someone’s possession or temporarily revoke their FOID card if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

Secondly, it’s meant to create public awareness for these new laws and engage the community in the effort to combat gun violence.

And lastly, it’s to help the community recognize that gun violence is a public health problem, not just a criminal law problem and something needs to be done before another tragedy such as the Highland Park shooting or the Uvalde school shooting happens again.

Talking points for the new Red Flag Initiative (KWQC Staff)

“Red flag laws are a way for us to intervene with mental health resources. Before something terrible happens,” Karlin said.

Local law enforcement such are all doing their part in supporting the new initiative but need help from community members to ensure it makes a difference.

“Ensuring those who pose a significant threat to themselves or others do not have access to firearms is not something law enforcement can do on its own, Zach Kettelkamp with the Illinois State Police said. “Family members or individuals who live with someone who is threatening or demonstrating violent behavior may contact law enforcement or seek a firearms restraining order directly from a judge.”

According to data from the CDC, there have been 45,222 people who have died by gun violence on a per year basis with over 50% of those being suicides.

“It is significant that we are starting this initiative this week, which is National Suicide Prevention Week, because we are trying to implement this initiative here in Knox County to prevent the deaths by by suicide and save people’s lives,” Karlin said.

If you’re within Knox County and believe someone could be putting others or themselves in danger, call 309-343-9151 to be put in contact with the proper help.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.