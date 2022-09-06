Lagomarcino’s closing restaurant for winter season

Locations will stay open for chocolates, caramel apples and ice cream
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Lagomarcino’s will be closing its restaurant for the winter season at both locations.

The business said in a Facebook post, both locations will stay open for chocolates, caramel apples and ice cream throughout the winter season.

According to the post, closing the resultant sections allows for the focus to be one the favorite chocolates for the holiday traditions.

